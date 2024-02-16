Your Oven Is The Secret For Easy, Fast Polenta

Polenta is a creamy, versatile dish that's always comforting and satisfying. It's economical and can stretch into multiple servings, not to mention it makes for great leftovers. However, when preparing polenta, the classic stovetop method can result in unpleasant outcomes – including messy overflow, burnt bottom layers, and general labor intensiveness.

Fortunately, it turns out there's another way to make polenta. Instead of standing by the burner stirring for the entire process, pull open that oven door, and slide in a casserole dish filled with your polenta ingredients. In a short time, you'll have a creamy, flavorful dinner (or breakfast, or dessert) on your hands.

Why is the oven a superior method for polenta? Well, for one thing, it's easy — you'll need only a few minutes of active time to get started before sticking it behind your oven door to do its thing — and easy is hard to argue with. Additionally, the oven allows for more consistency. Instead of a heat source coming from one direction (the bottom of a pot), you have even distribution on all sides, allowing the cornmeal to cook through at the same temperature. This results in a luscious, smooth, and versatile dish that will be hugely satisfying without tons of effort.