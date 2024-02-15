Vegan Squid Ink Pasta Is Way Easier Than You'd Think

If you follow a vegan diet, there's a good chance you've never indulged in squid ink pasta before. The defining trait of this dish is its black color, which as its name suggests, comes from the dark ink secreted by a squid. Typically the pasta is also paired with seafood such as shrimp and scallops, making it far from vegan-friendly.

While it may seem impossible to create a vegan version of this pasta, it's actually way easier than you'd think and it doesn't require any food coloring or ingredients that are hard to find at a grocery store. As it turns out, dried black beans can be turned into noodles that pretty closely resemble squid ink pasta. The process is a lot like making chickpea pasta dough, which comes together with chickpea flour or finely ground dried chickpeas. Simply find your favorite vegan chickpea pasta recipe and substitute the dried chickpeas for dried black beans.