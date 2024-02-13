The Biggest Mistake To Avoid When Making Fondue

Leaving fondue fuel burning for too long will have different consequences, depending on what kind you're serving. Savory cheese fondue will burn to the bottom of the pot fairly quickly once it starts bubbling. Not only will this make a mess that is a huge pain to clean later, but you'll also lose much of your delicious cheese sauce. It will essentially turn to a burnt crust on the bottom.

Overheating chocolate can also lead to burnt bits stuck to the bottom of the fondue pot. But if the temperature gets too high for too long, you can also end up burning the entire serving of fondue. You'll know it's happening by the telltale smell of burnt chocolate wafting up from the pot. Both cheese and chocolate can potentially cause burns to your skin if the boiling gets out of control and sputters. It's a good idea to put the flame out once you notice active bubbling. You can always restart the fuel later as the fondue cools.

Oil and broth present a different challenge. Since raw meats are generally being cooked, it's important to make sure the fondue stays hot enough. It's a good idea to keep a thermometer handy and monitor the temperature to ensure it doesn't drop and cause a food safety issue, or get so high as to risk burns from the boiling oil or bubbling broth.