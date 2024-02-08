The 3 Main Coffee Aromas You Should Be Familiar With

There's much to learn about coffee beyond the latest coffee-shop concoctions. Learning to correctly identify different aromas in coffee can not only make you sound like an expert, but can also enhance your enjoyment of the beverage. This skill can help you select the coffees you're most likely to enjoy based on your preferred flavor notes, and deepen your appreciation with intentional tasting.

Coffee aromas are abundant; brewed coffee contains more than 800 aromatic compounds. Lemon zest, dark berry, dry grass, baking spices, chocolate, cherry, vanilla, maple syrup, floral, and malt are just a few that contribute to a complex cup. Reliably identifying individual fragrances among hundreds is challenging, but becomes more manageable with a starting point. Coffee aromas can be categorized into three compound groups: enzymatic, sugar browning, and dry distillation.

Enzymatic aromas account for the fruity, citrusy, floral, and herbal notes. Sugar browning creates chocolate, caramel, and toasted aromas. Woody, spicy, and smoky aromas arise from dry distillation. When identifying these in your coffee, the roast level can provide clues. Light roasts will exhibit more enzymatic aromas, while medium roasts introduce sugar-browning aromas. Dark roasts bring out dry distillation aromas. Understanding the roast is a useful shortcut, as the roasting process itself transforms the aromatic compounds.