What Makes TikTok's Yogurt Toast So Special?

If you're looking for a simple way to spice up your morning meal, you've got to try yogurt toast. This delicious creation, popularized on TikTok, is the perfect combination of breakfast and dessert. Think French toast meets cheese Danish plus custard with berries. And the best part is it's super low maintenance to throw together.

The star of the show is creamy custard — which gets spread onto the bread before toasting rather than soaked into it — made with an egg and your choice of yogurt. Finish it off with a dash of cinnamon, a drizzle of honey, and your favorite toppings. Strawberry slices and raspberries are popular. Some home cooks get creative with chocolate chips and walnuts.

TikTokers consider this viral toast a top-tier sweet breakfast treat, as evidenced by the countless versions found on the social media platform. What makes yogurt toast so appealing is its balance of flavors and textures — the creaminess of the yogurt mixture with the crunch of the toast and the burst of flavor from the fruit or other add-ons. As avocado toast has become ubiquitous on our breakfast tables, yogurt toast represents a unique break from the norm.