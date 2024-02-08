Why Herring Is So Popular In The Netherlands During Lent

When February rolls around, Catholics worldwide start planning for Lent. This 40-day period symbolizes the time when Jesus Christ was believed to have gone into the desert to pray and fast before dying on the cross, and even if you're not Catholic, you've probably heard about this season. It's a time when people choose to give up something they love, like chocolate or television. In the Netherlands, where Catholicism is still the largest religious denomination, many people choose to go meatless, as meat has traditionally been considered a festive food. It's not so hard for the Dutch, however, because eating herring (who needs meat?) is a point of national pride.

If you're visiting the Netherlands during Lent, you'll likely come across some herring in the days leading up to Easter. Usually, the fish feasting happens on Ash Wednesday. The custom is to get an ash cross drawn on your forehead at church and then enjoy herring in celebration. While it's common to eat the fish lightly preserved and whole, you can still show your dedication to observing this time-honored tradition by eating herring that's been smoked, cooked, and even mixed into a creamy potato salad. As long as you're not eating meat, you're on the straight and narrow.