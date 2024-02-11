Smoked Salmon Is The Salty Addition Your Quiche Deserves

Nothing says savory, indulgent breakfast quite like the fluffy eggs and melty cheese of a quiche. Combine that with the classic brunch flavor of smoked salmon, and you have the perfect dish to serve at your next homemade morning meal. Eggs make a mild quiche base that needs a generous amount of salt to truly shine, so the salty and smoky flavor profiles of smoked salmon work so well here. The delicate yet firm texture of smoked salmon combines seamlessly into a rich and smooth quiche filling.

You may be familiar with topping scrambled eggs with smoked salmon, but adding it to a homemade quiche is even better. One way is to cover the bottom of your quiche crust with a layer of smoked salmon and set the smoky flavor as the base of your quiche. Add the rest of your ingredients to the egg mixture and combine, pour over top of the smoked salmon layer, and bake. Additionally, you can mix slices of smoked salmon into your egg mixture to have the smoked salmon distributed throughout the quiche instead of in one layer. It'll bring spectacular flavor either way.