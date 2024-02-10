Ina Garten's Clever Trick For Keeping Your Knives As Sharp As Possible

The mark of any great chef is not just the final product in the kitchen, but the tools they utilize. Anyone can cook like a professional so long as they adhere to simple maintenance with the most important utensils for cooking. No kitchen set is complete without knives, and no knives can be useful without the sharpest edge. A best practice is to sharpen knives every month or so with a stone or rod to ensure pristine sharpness. But even while keeping up with these good habits, there are still kitchen mishaps that can impede the fine points of your knives.

Everyday occurrences can dull your knives, which The Barfoot Contessa, Ina Garten, noted in an Instagram post. If you store your knives in a customary butcher's block, the wood edges can impact your knife set. Garten recommends flipping the knife blades side up when storing in such a block. This practice will leave space between the blade's edge and the wooden block so it doesn't scrape against the edge of your kitchen utensil. While a small step, this will ensure the longevity of your favorite knife set.