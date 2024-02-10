Is Lasagna Technically Considered A Casserole?

Nothing says classic Italian food quite like a heaping plate of saucy, cheesy lasagna. Lasagna is the perfect one-pan meal that tastes amazing and is relatively easy to make. The layered pasta dish was made popular in Naples, Italy, and can be dated back to the 14th century. For those who have never tried the iconic dish (or watched an episode of Garfield), a classic lasagna recipe consists of wide noodles that are stacked in a large baking dish with a meaty ragu and a cheesy béchamel sauce in between each layer. Three to five layers are typically added and baked until the sauce is bubbling and the cheese has melted and browned.

Contrary to what the lasagna-loving cartoon cat may have you believe, it's not recommended that you feed lasagna to your pets, no matter how many times they ask. For hungry humans, however, lasagna is a widely popular dish. It has, however, stirred up quite a bit of controversy over the years as foodies try to decide the answer to one important question: Is lasagna technically considered a casserole? While certain members of team no-casserole make valid points, spoiler alert — the answer is yes – and the reason why might surprise you.