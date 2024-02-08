Brown Your Leeks To Bring Out A Burst Of Caramelized Flavor

Leeks resemble green onions, but they are much bigger with stiffer leaves. Before you get chopping, make sure to thoroughly clean your leeks, as they're infamous for holding lots of sand in between their leafy layers. Removing the tougher, harder-to-eat green outer layers is also a necessary step that will help reveal any hidden sand to clean out. After, you can trim off the bulbous bottoms of the leeks and thinly slice them into rounds, similar to how you would thinly slice an onion. These sliced leeks should take about 15 to 25 minutes to caramelize on the stove over medium-high heat.

Another method is to keep the leeks mostly whole and intact, slicing them in half lengthwise while keeping the root attached. Then, you can roast the leeks by placing them cut side down onto a skillet over medium-high heat. Or you can braise your leeks in a roasting pan in the oven with a few tablespoons of butter and oil. Remember, we want to use high heat here for a good browning. Whether you sauté them on the stove or roast them in the oven, make sure to flip the leeks about halfway through cooking, once the cut side is properly browned. Be careful to keep the leeks' many layers together as you flip them.