Try Some Hot Vanilla And You'll Forget All About Chocolate

You should be able to make a nice cup of hot vanilla in about seven minutes with five minutes to prepare your ingredients and two minutes to cook the drink. The recipe for hot vanilla calls for 1 ½ cups of milk, 2 tablespoons of sugar, and 1 teaspoon of vanilla.

First, get your favorite mug from your kitchen cabinet, but make sure it's one that you can microwave safely. Next, pour your sugar and milk into the mug, and put it in the microwave for 60 seconds. From there, stir the mixture in the mug until it reaches a nice consistency, then microwave the mug for another minute. Once the time is up, take the mug out of the microwave, add your vanilla to the blend, and stir it all together.

You've got yourself a cup of hot vanilla. But you don't have to stop there. Top off your warm, sweet drink to make it more flavorful or even more "adult."