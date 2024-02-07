Elevate A Classic Hot Chocolate With A Dash Of Chai Spice

As the weather gets colder, the drinks get warmer, and a cozy hot chocolate is the perfect companion to last you the rest of the winter. But after the holidays pass, you may be looking for a way to change up the hot chocolate routine you've followed for months. For an extra-comforting flavor, turn to the spices found in Indian chai: cardamom, cinnamon, clove, and star anise, as well as other warm and complex spices, depending on the mix. Combined with the richness of chocolate, chai spice brings a new depth of flavor that's more dynamic and exciting.

You can find different brands of chai spice mix in the spice aisle of your local supermarket, or you can purchase whole-spice or ground versions from online retailers. If you're willing to put in a bit of extra effort for the freshest, strongest chai spice mix, you can combine the spices yourself. Try the mix of spices used in a popular chai recipe as your base.

From there, you can either mix the ground spices into your cocoa powder or hot chocolate mix, or steep the whole spices in milk or directly into your finished hot cocoa. Even just a small pinch of chai spice can add an instant flavor boost to your hot chocolate, but if you're a chai fiend, you can add even more.