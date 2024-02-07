The Best Types Of Wine To Pair With Creamy Pasta Dishes

Whether you're a total wine geek or you simply reach for the bottle with the prettiest label, it can be difficult to decide which type of wine will pair best with your dinner plans. A wine pairing can make or break your eating experience, depending on the flavors in your dish and the complex notes of each wine. It's widely understood that red wines are best with red meats, and you should always pair white wine with fish. But a meal is made of much more than its proteins. The experts at Wine Folly advise that when it comes to planning your food and wine pairs, "It is better to match the wine with the sauce than with the meat."

If you have a creamy pasta dish on the menu such as a carbonara or alfredo, it is typically best to reach for a white wine. However, there are many types of white wines to navigate, ranging from incredibly dry and acidic to sweet and sparkling. When deciding which wine will best enhance your creamy pasta, pay close attention to the acidity levels and how they match up to the richness of your pasta.