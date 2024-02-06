Do Any Golden Corral Locations Serve Alcohol?

If you're craving classic American comfort food, you'll have plenty of options when you eat at buffet chain Golden Corral, whether it be fried chicken, meatloaf, mac and cheese, or other homestyle favorites. But what if you want to wash down your meal with a glass of alcohol? Depending on the location, you may be able to. After years of not doing so, in 2021, due to popular demand, Golden Corral finally decided to add alcoholic beverages to its drink menu. Alcohol however is only available at a handful of Golden Corrals, and there are certain restrictions that come along with ordering it.

While all the food served at Golden Corral is all-you-can-eat, unfortunately, when it comes to the alcohol, it isn't all-you-can-drink. Customers are also only allowed to order two alcoholic drinks each, and there are no refills. If you have a Golden Corral rewards account, you can't earn points for any alcohol purchases either.