Need A Steak Rub ASAP? Break Out The Taco Seasoning
If you've bought a few nice cuts of steak for dinner and realize the spice cabinet is nearly bare — don't panic. You don't need to scrounge up a few measly spices to create a flavorful homemade steak rub. Instead, reach for the store-bought taco kit and you've got all the spice you need in a single packet of taco seasoning.
Taco seasoning is a simple, inexpensive solution to many of your dried spice woes. But the savory, warm spices typically included in a taco mix are similar to those you'd find in a steak dry rub, making taco seasoning an easy on-hand option that's particularly well-suited for steak. In a typical taco seasoning, you'll find spices like garlic powder, onion powder, cumin, chili powder, paprika, and more. Now you won't have to buy multiple new jars of spices or measure out teaspoons and tablespoons of individual ground spices. The pre-made taco seasoning has done that time-consuming work for you.
Why taco seasoning works as a steak rub
Not all packaged taco seasoning mixes are created equal, but most will help give your steak a flavor boost. In addition to the savory garlic, onion, and chili powder, herbs like oregano and spicy red pepper flakes can often be included as well. These are the exact smoky-spicy flavors you want when grilling steaks. But taco seasoning packets also contain another secret ingredient that you may have never considered including in your homemade steak rub: Cornstarch. Cornstarch is a key ingredient added to packaged seasonings to prevent the spices from clumping together, but it offers another bonus to your steak as well.
While cornstarch is anti-clumping, it's a fantastic and well-known thickening agent. The moisture from the raw meat will work with the cornstarch naturally to help the taco seasoning rub stick to your steaks. Then, when those steaks make it to the grill, the cornstarch will help to create a crispy browned outer edge, achieving the perfect exterior texture for a juicy steak.
Best method for using taco seasoning as a steak rub
With your taco seasoning hack ready to go, there are still a couple of steps to consider when using a dry rub on any cut of meat. After all, you want those steaks to turn out as delicious as they possibly can. First, you must pat your steaks dry to get rid of that excess moisture, as this can prevent getting a crispy outer crust. Second, you want to generously and evenly rub the taco seasoning on either side of the meat.
How long you cook your taco-seasoned steak will depend on the cut, thickness, and preferred doneness. The cooking method may vary also, from grilling a top sirloin to the perfect sous vide flat iron steak. However you choose to cook them, make sure to let the steaks rest for at least five minutes afterward (the thicker the cut the longer the rest). Then you're ready to enjoy — no restocking of the spice rack required.