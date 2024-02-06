Need A Steak Rub ASAP? Break Out The Taco Seasoning

If you've bought a few nice cuts of steak for dinner and realize the spice cabinet is nearly bare — don't panic. You don't need to scrounge up a few measly spices to create a flavorful homemade steak rub. Instead, reach for the store-bought taco kit and you've got all the spice you need in a single packet of taco seasoning.

Taco seasoning is a simple, inexpensive solution to many of your dried spice woes. But the savory, warm spices typically included in a taco mix are similar to those you'd find in a steak dry rub, making taco seasoning an easy on-hand option that's particularly well-suited for steak. In a typical taco seasoning, you'll find spices like garlic powder, onion powder, cumin, chili powder, paprika, and more. Now you won't have to buy multiple new jars of spices or measure out teaspoons and tablespoons of individual ground spices. The pre-made taco seasoning has done that time-consuming work for you.