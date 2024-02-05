Waffle Your French Toast For Delicious Pockets Of Syrup

There are glittering skyscrapers, soaring airplanes, and treasures in museums, but perhaps one of the finest examples of human ingenuity is something you can find daily on the breakfast table. The waffle, whether Belgian style or buttermilk, homemade or from your grocery store's freezer section, with its grid pattern and surface of little repeating squares perfect for catching syrup, is a true work of art.

However, it may be controversial to say, not everyone is a fan of the classic waffle, regardless of the recipe. Or, one might crave a little variation for their morning meal. Either way, this simple hack offers options and elevates another breakfast staple to masterpiece status.

French toast, with its spiced and custardy interior and beloved eggy, caramelized edges, is hard to beat. But by preparing your pile of slices in a waffle iron, you ensure that you get the best of both breakfast worlds.