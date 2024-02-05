Kick Off Your Mardi Gras Party With Themed Shot Glass Sugar Rims

To rim a glass the easy way, pour your green, gold, and purple sugar onto three saucers. Pour enough of the sugar so each saucer has a decent mound. Next, rub a lemon wedge around the rim of your cocktail or shot glass. The lemon juice on the edge of the glasses will act as an adhesive to which the sugar can stick. Now it's time to sugar rim the glasses.

Take each shot glass and delicately rotate it clockwise with the rim of the glass in the sugar so that the sugar begins sticking onto the glass. Once the entire edge of each glass has sugar, wipe off any excess sugar so that the glasses are evenly coated. Try to get a nice even coat so that your Mardi Gras shot glasses look visually appealing. Now you can incorporate other fun ways to make your Mardi Gras party shot glasses more festive.

Use colored shot glasses that fit the Mardi Gras theme. Buy green, purple, and gold shot glasses, and then add colored sugar to the rim of those glasses, rimming each shot glass with sugar of another color. If you want to

throw an indulgent, over-the-top Mardi Gras party

, rim your colorful shot glasses with both of the other colors. By having all three Mardi Gras colors represented on your shot glasses, every shot your guests take will have a symbolic meaning of justice, power, and faith.