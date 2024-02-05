Kick Off Your Mardi Gras Party With Themed Shot Glass Sugar Rims
Ain't no party like a Mardi Gras party, especially in New Orleans. Every year on Fat Tuesday, you'll see The Big Easy taken over by revelers in elaborate costumes wearing masks and beads, dancing and marching in street parades, eating King Cake, and indulging in one of the most prominent elements of the annual celebration: drinking. If you're having your own Mardi Gras party, chances are you and your guests will be in a festive atmosphere enjoying drinks as well, perhaps even shots. No matter what you make, there's a sweet and celebratory way to dress up your drinks in the spirit of Mardi Gras: Rim your shot glasses with gold, green, and purple sugars.
One of the fascinating things you may not know about Mardi Gras is the significance behind its gold, green, and purple color scheme. In this tradition, purple represents justice, gold represents power, and green represents faith. By garnishing the rims of your shot glasses with sugars in these three colors, your drinks take on that symbolic significance while adding to your party's colorful Mardi Gras theme and giving your drink some extra sweetness.
How to sugar rim your Mardi Gras shot glasses
To rim a glass the easy way, pour your green, gold, and purple sugar onto three saucers. Pour enough of the sugar so each saucer has a decent mound. Next, rub a lemon wedge around the rim of your cocktail or shot glass. The lemon juice on the edge of the glasses will act as an adhesive to which the sugar can stick. Now it's time to sugar rim the glasses.
Take each shot glass and delicately rotate it clockwise with the rim of the glass in the sugar so that the sugar begins sticking onto the glass. Once the entire edge of each glass has sugar, wipe off any excess sugar so that the glasses are evenly coated. Try to get a nice even coat so that your Mardi Gras shot glasses look visually appealing. Now you can incorporate other fun ways to make your Mardi Gras party shot glasses more festive.
Use colored shot glasses that fit the Mardi Gras theme. Buy green, purple, and gold shot glasses, and then add colored sugar to the rim of those glasses, rimming each shot glass with sugar of another color. If you want to
throw an indulgent, over-the-top Mardi Gras party
, rim your colorful shot glasses with both of the other colors. By having all three Mardi Gras colors represented on your shot glasses, every shot your guests take will have a symbolic meaning of justice, power, and faith.
Enjoy these Mardi Gras themed shot drinks at your party
You can sugar rim some great drinks for your celebration to bring Mardi Gras home. The classic King Cake shots give you the taste of a King Cake in liquid form with its makeup of cake-flavored vodka, Irish cream or RumChata, and sweet and spicy cinnamon schnapps. You can also level up these drinks by making King Cake Pudding Shots, which adds Cool Whip or whipped cream to the mix, as well as a celebratory topping of purple, green, and gold sprinkles (and perhaps even a tiny plastic baby).
You can also make Mardi Gras Jello Shots, which combine grape, lime, and lemon jello with vodka. Another option is to whip up some Coconut Milk Punch Shooters, which blend cognac, coconut milk, coconut cream, and a little bit of nutmeg. Just be sure to sugar rim those glasses with purple, gold, and green sugars, and let the good times roll!