Garlic Salt Is The Simple Ingredient For A Better Tasting Grilled Cheese

The simplest form of a grilled cheese sandwich can be delicious. However, being that it's technically only two ingredients — bread and cheese — there's no denying the flavor can be very one-dimensional. The addition of tomato is always a classic, and if you're feeling fancy you can even add some broccoli rabe to it for a broccoli cheddar soup-inspired take on the sandwich. But there's only so much you can add before it goes from a grilled cheese to a panini or melt. The good news is that if you want to keep your grilled cheese as simple as possible but still want to upgrade the flavor, all you need is garlic salt.

Garlic and cheese are known to complement each other and salt is a natural flavor enhancer. Putting garlic salt on a grilled cheese therefore will add a layer of flavor proven to be tasty. Incorporating the seasoning in the sandwich is easy, just sprinkle it on the bread after buttering it. This will allow it to stick well so you get a bit of garlic in every bite.