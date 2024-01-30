These Brothers Tried 12 Bugs And Their Reactions Are Priceless

Mashed's favorite foodies, Scott and Brian Wilson, are always down for an adventure. In one of their more recent videos, the Mashed Bros ate 30 state fair foods in just 10 hours! (A challenge not for the weak of stomach.) However, their newest mission was even harder to swallow. They sat down with open minds and empty stomachs to try 12 different bugs: rhino beetles, sago worms, grasshoppers, black ants, house crickets, June beetles, bamboo worms, earthworm jerky, mole crickets, stink bugs, superworms, and scorpions — a long list with a whole lot of legs.

Those unaccustomed to eating bugs may have their doubts, but people have been eating insects for centuries. In Thailand, bamboo worms are fried and tossed in seasoning for a street food snack; In Mexico, chapulines — or fried grasshoppers – are seasoned with lime and chile and used as a crunchy garnish on foods like tacos; In Korea, boiled and steamed silkworm pupae is eaten as a street food or bar snack, either on its own or in a tasty soup.

Increasingly, people in the U.S. are warming to the idea of adding insects to their diet, and some see the trend as a great option for those looking to try a meat-free diet or even as a possible solution to world hunger. Bugs pack in protein and nutrients, and they're readily available and sustainable. For these reasons, eating bugs and insects might become much more common on a global scale in the near future.