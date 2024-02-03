The Best Tip For Cooking A Delicious Salmon Dinner In A Hurry

When you're in a rush to get dinner on the table, salmon is the perfect go-to protein. Not only does it cook quickly, but it doesn't require a whole lot of seasoning or preparation to turn a simple filet into a delicious and aesthetically pleasing meal. Still, you don't want to get stuck in a rut of always pan-frying your salmon. As fast as the process is, cleaning up splatters and scrubbing the greasy pan can eat into your time. Besides, to keep things interesting, it's worth trying other cooking methods now and then. And once you try shallow poaching salmon, there's a good chance it will be your new favorite way to cook it.

Unlike deep poaching, this tip doesn't require immersing the entire filet in simmering water. Instead, shallow poaching takes advantage of the steam that comes off of the simmer in the bottom of the pan. This allows the aromatics you'll use to steam into the fish and impart delicious flavor. And when it comes to shallow poaching salmon, the whole process is pretty quick from start to finish.