The Best Tip For Cooking A Delicious Salmon Dinner In A Hurry
When you're in a rush to get dinner on the table, salmon is the perfect go-to protein. Not only does it cook quickly, but it doesn't require a whole lot of seasoning or preparation to turn a simple filet into a delicious and aesthetically pleasing meal. Still, you don't want to get stuck in a rut of always pan-frying your salmon. As fast as the process is, cleaning up splatters and scrubbing the greasy pan can eat into your time. Besides, to keep things interesting, it's worth trying other cooking methods now and then. And once you try shallow poaching salmon, there's a good chance it will be your new favorite way to cook it.
Unlike deep poaching, this tip doesn't require immersing the entire filet in simmering water. Instead, shallow poaching takes advantage of the steam that comes off of the simmer in the bottom of the pan. This allows the aromatics you'll use to steam into the fish and impart delicious flavor. And when it comes to shallow poaching salmon, the whole process is pretty quick from start to finish.
Tips for shallow poaching
The key to highly flavorful shallow poaching is to create a bed of aromatics in a deep pan for the salmon to rest on. This could include shallots or onions, garlic, leeks, sliced tomatoes, citrus like lemon or lime, and fresh herbs such as dill and parsley. Next, add liquid to the bottom of the pan. White wine and water work well but you could choose to use broth, beer, tomato juice, soy sauce, butter, or a little sweet vinegar in the water if you prefer. As with deep poaching, it's important to keep the liquid at a simmer — or between 165 and 175 degrees Fahrenheit — and not a boil, to ensure even cooking.
To take full advantage of this tip, you'll want to bring the liquid with the aromatics to a simmer first, then lay the salmon on top. Be sure to do so with the skin facing down and then cover it with a tight-fitting lid. Don't let the slow and gentle simmer fool you — you'll still need to keep an eye on it as it will cook quickly. Thinner filets will be done in as little as five minutes, with thicker pieces taking up to 10.
Get the most out of the poaching liquid
Another perk of shallow poaching salmon is that you can use the liquid to make a delicious sauce for your finished dish. This works especially well if you use butter in the base, although you can always add butter after the fact or make a sauce without it. Once the fish is cooked, remove it from the pan, let the remaining liquid simmer, and reduce with the lid on. (Strain the liquid first if necessary.) Once it's reduced, add some cream and let it simmer for a couple more minutes until it reaches the right thickness and consistency. If needed, add more seasoning to taste and — ta-dah! — you've got a rich and delicious pan sauce for your fish.
This quick and easy sauce will make a beautiful addition to the shallow poached salmon, as well as any steamed vegetables that you're serving on the side. And, you won't even have to bother with a roux! With this method for cooking salmon, you'll have a satisfying and delectable dinner on the table in almost no time at all.