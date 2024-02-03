Why You Should Start Wetting Your Coffee Filter Before Each Brew

Temperature control is also in play here. Taking the additional step of wetting your coffee filter before each brew helps create a more uniform temperature for your coffee. Before adding grounds to your filter, run hot water through the paper. It's best to run hot water over the filter holder, too. Allow the water to travel through the filter and holder into your cup. Then dump the water out. At this point, all supplies will be pre-warmed so your brewed coffee will more easily maintain its heat.

Coffee aficionados argue that wetting your filter before brewing serves another important purpose, too. Think of it as washing it before use. Moistening the paper removes dust and chemicals left behind from the manufacturing process. Without the rinse, these flavors may be infused into your cup of joe. Therefore, pre-washing can translate into a more enjoyable and less papery flavor.

This idea isn't new and doesn't pertain exclusively to coffee making, by the way. Scientists make it a regular practice to wet paper filters before putting them into a funnel in the lab, with the understanding that it improves efficiency and precision while performing experiments. If the scientists see the value, who are we to argue?