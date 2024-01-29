Elevate Your Favorite Tuna Salad With A Refreshing Cucumber Twist

Tuna salad is anything but boring. You can spice it up with mustard, red pepper flakes, or chilies, add mayo for creaminess, or season it with capers, olives, and grated mozzarella for a Mediterranean feel. Better yet, add cucumbers to the mix for a satisfying crunch. These veggies are over 95% water, adding moisture to your salad. Plus, their mild, refreshing flavor can make canned tuna taste less salty.

Need one more reason to give it a try? Cucumbers go well with most vegetables and some fruits, including celery, onions, apples, lettuce, garlic, and others. For example, this tuna salad with cucumber, cranberries, and pecans tastes amazing and can be served in a halved avocado, on toast, or as a filling for sandwiches and wraps.

Another option is to serve tuna salad in cucumber cups. Or you can cut a cucumber in half lengthwise and fill it with tuna salad. Either way, you'll get a quick, delicious snack or appetizer that's just perfect for a lazy summer afternoon.