Where Is Nutr From Shark Tank Today?

Whether you're lactose intolerant, vegan, or just prefer the taste over cow's milk, plant-based milk is a popular drink option. Though it technically takes just two ingredients to make — water and nuts (or seeds or grains) — the process can be time-consuming and inconvenient, and that's why many people opt for the store-bought version. Unfortunately, store-bought nut milk tends to be filled with additives, and that's precisely why entrepreneurs Alicia Long and Dane Turk invented the Nutr machine. As the couple shared on their episode of "Shark Tank," the product makes it easy to make nut milk from scratch, so all you have to do is add nuts and water.

When Long and Turk brought Nutr to "Shark Tank" in January 2023, their company was already successful. At the time, it was projected to make $6 million in sales by the end of the year, which they credited to a combination of influencer marketing and the fact that it was an effective product. But hoping to grow Nutr further, Long and Turk turned to the Sharks, seeking $500,000 in exchange for 5% of the company. Unfortunately, things didn't go as planned while they were in the Tank.