Balance Out Ultra-Sweet Baked Goods With Greek Yogurt Frosting

Sweetness is a key part of many baked goods, but an overly sugary flavor can be off-putting, and that can often happen once you add frosting. To achieve a less sweet outcome, many recipes call for using cream cheese as opposed to butter since its slight tang can offset the high amount of powdered sugar. However, a much more effective approach is to swap it for Greek yogurt instead.

Greek yogurt frosting isn't as sweet because its main ingredient — yogurt — is a combination of yogurt cultures and fermented milk, which form a naturally sour combination. On a chemical level, sourness and sweetness neutralize each other, and that means when you use Greek yogurt as the base of a frosting and add it to a sweet baked good, the result is perfectly balanced. This substitution allows you to maintain the same rich and creamy texture of frosting with minimal effect on the dessert's pre-existing sweetness.