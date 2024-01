Scalloped Mushrooms Are A Keto Version Of The Classic Potato Dish

The other difference to keep in mind between scalloped potatoes and scalloped mushrooms is moisture. If you're adapting a scalloped potato recipe to work with mushrooms, use less liquid. This is because the potato recipe is designed for the liquid to work with the potatoes to make a creamy sauce. The starches in the spuds absorb some of the milk or cream, gelatinize, and the liquid gets thick. Mushrooms, on the other hand, don't have any starch (which is why they're low-carb), so they won't absorb any of your cooking liquid. Also, mushrooms will release some of their own liquid as they cook, so if you use too much milk or cream, your mushrooms could become too watery.

Finally, cook your scalloped mushrooms in two steps: Bake the dish first to reduce the sauce, then finish it in the broiler. While some scalloped potato recipes are done this way, it's not required to get good spuds. Usually, you will only need to flash scalloped potatoes under the broiler if the oven doesn't get the top nice and brown. Mushrooms, on the other hand, can really use that second step to finish thickening the sauce. Just a few minutes is all you need under the heat to brown the cheese and make the sauce bubble. Then, your low-carb, cheesy, creamy mushrooms are ready to eat.