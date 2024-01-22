Scalloped Mushrooms Are A Keto Version Of The Classic Potato Dish

One of the hardest parts of adopting a low-carb diet is surely breaking up with potatoes. No matter how you crunch the carb numbers, there just isn't any room for spuds, which clock in at around 26 grams for every medium-sized potato. This means no french fries or potato skins, no mash or hash browns, and most tragic of all, a keto diet means no creamy, rich scalloped potatoes. Thankfully, however, you can eat all the cheese on a low-carb diet, so really all you need to do to get your scalloped potato fix is to swap out the spuds with sliced mushrooms.

Scalloped mushrooms have all the cheesy goodness of scalloped potatoes, and you can make them almost exactly the same way as you'd make the potato version. Plus, as a bonus, you'll get a whole bunch of extra, earthy, umami flavor from your sliced mushrooms, which you could never get with potatoes. They're likely better for you than cauliflower pizza crust and perfectly at home on any plate or buffet where you'd normally serve scalloped potatoes.