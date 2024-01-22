Here's What Gives Espagueti Verde Its Green Hue

From the creamy rice pudding that is arroz con leche to the slow-roasted barbacoa that's simmered in chipotle, Mexican cuisine is a flurry of colors bursting with punchy spices and bold flavors. A dish that exemplifies this exquisitely is espagueti verde, a spaghetti-based creation aptly named for the vibrant green sauce that envelops its strands. It's typically served on special occasions like birthdays or weddings and is creamy, earthy, lightly spiced, and deliciously smoky.

It achieves its vivid green hue from poblano peppers. Originating from the Puebla area in east-central Mexico, fresh poblano peppers have a glimmering forest skin and an earthy flavor imbued with subtly spiced and sweet notes. For the espagueti verde, the peppers are roasted until their skins are blackened.

These charred pieces and the seeds are then removed to reveal the dark lime flesh beneath, which is then blended with other ingredients to achieve a lusciously smooth pasta sauce. This turns its bright, juicy color, a rich shade that's itching to transform opaque strands of spaghetti, a luminescent verdant hue that even Dr. Suess's green eggs and ham will struggle to rival.