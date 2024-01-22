How To Prevent A Watery Puree Made From Moisture-Laden Veggies

For moisture-laden veggies that are destined to be pureed, it's wisest to avoid cooking with wet heat. In other words, stay away from preparing these watery vegetables through boiling, steaming, poaching, stewing, or other methods that use water to cook. As they cook, these vegetables will absorb the water, which will be released into your puree as they're blended and mess with the consistency.

Dry-heat cooking counters the moisture — grilling, roasting, pan-searing, and other methods that circulate hot air or allow direct contact to heat will help dehydrate and keep the excess water from ending up in your puree (thus, diluting the flavor and texture). You'll end up with a thicker, richer puree from this choice of cooking method alone.

Because these veggies can still retain moisture even with dry-heat cooking methods, you may still find yourself with more water in the puree than you'd like — and the last step is to add even more liquid for taste and texture, so you should be intentional with this ingredient for purees. When you reach this stage, though, it's best to add a non-water-based liquid like oil instead of using water-based cream, broth, or juice. Olive oil or butter will also add some richness of its own to the puree. You won't want to add too much of the liquid for moist veggies, especially if the puree is going to be eaten on its own rather than added to another dish.