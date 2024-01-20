You're Just 2 Steps Away From A Decadent Crème Brûlée Latte

Between its smooth custard and the delicate crunch of its sugary top crust, the sweet indulgence of crème brûlée just can't be beaten. But while it's understandable that a craving for the dessert may hit even in the morning, it's probably best to stick with the coffee imitation. Although most flavored lattes may be pretty good facsimiles of the foods they're named after, the corner coffee shop probably isn't serving up a latte with anything close to the signature glassy sugar cap that makes a crème brûlée so special. If it did, that crème brûlée latte might just give the dessert a run for its money. On the other hand, you might just be able to achieve it at home.

In a video by Alex Gren on TikTok, the creator demonstrates how only two steps are needed to make an authentic crème brûlée latte at home. So what are they? First, you'll need to add crème brûlée sauce to your espresso and steamed milk. And second, you'll need to torch a layer of sugar that's been sprinkled on top. Of course, that does mean that you'll need a hand-held kitchen torch to carmelize that sugar and create the crunchy top — but it will be well worth the investment if you don't already have one.