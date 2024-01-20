Aldi Vs Walmart: Where Should You Buy Your Apples?

Aldi and Walmart are both supermarket giants with budget-friendly prices, sometimes making it hard to choose which one to shop at for the best deal. Regarding apples, both discount grocery stores offer a wide variety and stellar prices. Whether you should pick Aldi or Walmart for your apples depends on what apple you prefer for snacking or baking. For Gala apples, one of the most popular varieties, you're better off heading to Aldi. Considering that prices vary per location, a 3-pound bag of Freshness Guaranteed Gala apples at Walmart costs $3.86 while the equivalent at Aldi is just $3.75. While that 11 cents might not seem like a big difference, savvy shoppers know that the small savings add up.

If you prefer snacking on the slightly more tart Honeycrisp apple, it's a toss-up between Walmart or Aldi for the lowest price. While Aldi sells a 2-pound bag of Honeycrisps for $3.65, Walmart offers a 3-pound bag for $5.46, both coming in at $1.82 per pound (If you want to get down to brass tacks, Aldi's are higher at $1.83 per pound when rounded). Meanwhile, for a giant 5-pound bag of Red Delicious at Walmart, you'll pay $5.28 (rounded to $1.06 per pound) while you'll pay more per pound for the same variety at Aldi at $3.49 for a 3-pound bag ($1.16 per pound). These are some of the most popular and common types of apples but there are plenty more tasty varieties to compare prices.