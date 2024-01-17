The Tip You Need For Unbeatable Grilled Chicken Skewers

When it comes to poultry, dark meat tends to get a bad rap. Given a choice, many people elect to go with white meat. Whether that's because of ideas that the fat in dark meat is bad for one's health, an aesthetic aversion to the colors of thigh meat, or an inclination for the milder flavors found in breast meat, letting go of such preferences can truly transform the outcome of your chicken skewers.

While the dark meat found on the thighs does have more fat than the white meat, this means it does a better job retaining its juices amidst the barbecue's high heat. Not only is the fat in chicken thigh meat largely the healthier, unsaturated kind, but it's the key to that melt-in-your-mouth flavor that makes grilled skewers so good. Unlike white meat, which doesn't have enough fat to spare, the fat in dark meat can spread to any veggies that are pressed up next to it on the skewer — leading to a far superior taste of the overall skewer. Plus, whereas white meat may require extra sauces and flavorings to give it more flavor, dark meat provides delicious flavors on its own. To top it off, the mouthfeel of moist, dark meat really is far superior, especially when it comes to grilled chicken skewers. Again, that's due to the retained moisture, which white meat lacks. If it's purely the aesthetic aspect of dark meat that has you preferring the white stuff, rest assured that you can cover up the darker color with a sauce.