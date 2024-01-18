The Common Mistake To Avoid When Adding Rice To Your Veggie Burgers

Since gaining traction in the '80s, veggie burgers have come a long way in style and ingredients. Certain inclusions are a main-stay when forming veggie burgers, due to the structure and texture they award the patty. Whole grains like brown rice and quinoa have both become popular as the needed binding ingredient. (This veggie burger tip is even endorsed by Guy Fieri.) However, if you're inclined to whip some up in this fashion, there's one common pitfall you'll want to avoid.

Namely, ensure the rice, or any whole grain, is cooked before adding it to the other burger ingredients. Ideally, a veggie burger containing rice is tenderly textured; it should not have the crunchy, bitter bite of raw or undercooked rice. Even if you're planning to grill these patties, there is not enough time for the heat to cook the rice inside the patty. There's also the additional concern that raw rice would not bind the other ingredients — in other words, it may break the patty apart instead of holding it together.

Not only does using raw rice impact the taste and form of your patty, but consuming raw or undercooked rice can become a health hazard. Now, let's delve into the best way to prepare rice for veggie burgers, and other grains you may wish to consider.