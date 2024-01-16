AMC Cinema Sweets Review: Do These Chocolate Candies Deserve A Round Of Applause?

Popcorn vendors used to set up shop outside of movie houses, but during The Great Depression, in order to survive, theaters started selling the snack themselves on the inside, helping to make it a movie theater staple. In the coming decades, the concession stand became a must-stop for sodas and candy too. AMC Theatres has been screening movies since 1920, but one thing the theater chain has never done before is sell candy under its own name... until now. AMC Theatres is giving candy-making the old college try, introducing a new line of gourmet Cinema Sweets, in four different varieties — Chocolate Covered Almonds, Chocolate Covered Peanuts, Chocolate Covered Pretzels with a Dark Chocolate Drizzle, and Chocolate Covered Raisins. In a press release, Hank Green, AMC's vice president, Food & Beverage said, "We spent the last year in research and development ensuring that AMC Cinema Sweets, carrying the AMC name, are candies we are proud of, and just as important -– really delicious snacks that our guests will enjoy and seek out when they come to the movies."

So, are AMC's Cinema Sweets coming attractions you cannot pass up at the concession stand, or a bunch of trailers, lagging behind sensational standbys like boxes of Milk Duds and bags of Twizzlers? I tore open a bag of each to see what is what. Here are the results of this chew and review.

Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.