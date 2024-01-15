Sonic Peanut Butter Bacon Shake & Double Cheeseburger Review: They're Fine But We Wouldn't Order Them Again

The Oklahoma City-based Sonic Drive-In has been serving up delicious burgers, shakes, and more since 1956. Today, the company boasts more than 3,500 locations across the U.S. and is the largest chain of drive-in restaurants in the country. It's known for its large selection of shakes and drinks, and the cherry limeade is one of its best sellers.

While many menu items are long-time staples, Sonic regularly brings out new products to keep things fresh, such as its new Peanut Butter Bacon Shake and Peanut Butter Bacon SuperSONIC Double Cheeseburger. Both of these products reflect their names by taking a couple of those favorite Sonic staples and simply adding both peanut butter and bacon. Both of these ingredients are a delicious addition to so many recipes, but do they belong together? And for that matter, what is bacon doing in a shake? Right now, it may be a bit cold where you live right now to have a craving for a creamy milkshake and juicy burger, so we braved the cold and popped down to a nearby Sonic to see if we could answer these questions and more.