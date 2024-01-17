The Simple Potato Hack For Cleaning Rusty Baking Sheets

Like most kitchen tools, baking sheets are prone to wear and tear and can develop scratches, rust, or dents over time. Rust is usually due to improper cleaning or excess moisture, but you can remove it quite easily. All you need is a potato and vinegar, and baking soda, or salt. The oxalic acid in potatoes can dissolve rust and stains, leaving your baking sheets clean. Sweet potatoes are even higher in this compound.

First, you'll cut a potato in two and dip one half in salt. Meanwhile, clean your baking sheets with water and soap to remove grease and food residues. Pat them dry, and then rub the rusty areas with the potato half you dipped in salt. Repeat as many times as needed. When you're done, rinse the baking sheets with water.

This simple potato trick can eliminate the rust on your cast iron, too. However, that's just one way to use a potato to clean rust stains — and some methods may work better than others.