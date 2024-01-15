Kimchi Is The Unexpected Ingredient For Elevating Your Cornbread

Everybody's got a favorite cornbread — whether it's from the local diner, their grandmother's, a boxed mix that reminds them of their childhood, or a Southern family recipe. But what'll be the secret to your cornbread that'll make it memorable and unique? The secret lies in the flavorings of a staple in Korean kitchens: kimchi. And if you've never tried cooking with fermented foods like kimchi, this is your gateway to incorporating them into your favorite recipes.

The prospect of kimchi in your cornbread may sound new, but take it from Dallas chef Alex Astranti, who annually makes Kimchi cornbread for a special Thanksgiving dinner menu. The kimchi "adds umami flavors, a little spice, and a level of moisture," Astranti told The Dallas Morning News. While Astranti takes inspiration from kimchi flavors to create his cornbread, Korean home cooks have incorporated actual kimchi into their cornbread recipes as well. Both create a delicious result!