The Chick-Fil-A Nugget Box Hack For Convenient On-The-Go Eating

Fast food chains like Chick-fil-A are known for offering convenient food designed to be eaten on the go. But sometimes customers take matters into their own hands, creating new food options — like spicy mac and cheese bowls – and ways to dine with ease. Just take the Chick-fil-A nuggets box hack, for instance. It's a hack that made the internet rounds a few years ago and shows no signs of going away as other netizens discover its "usefulness."

So, what exactly is the nuggets box hack? Well, it involves balancing your box of nuggets on your drink for easy transportation. You see, Chick-fil-A's nugget boxes have a hole in the back center. One ingenious customer realized that the straw from a drink would perfectly fit in the hole, meaning you can stack your nuggets box on top of your soft drink for maximum convenience. What drives this hack to another level is that you can also place your dipping sauce inside your nuggets box. You can carry your entire meal in just one hand. The nuggets box hack proved so resourceful that one Chick-fil-A restaurant even promoted it, sharing an image on its Facebook with the hashtag lifehacks. But could the hack actually be more of a fail?