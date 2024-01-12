Add Fish Sauce To Chicken Salad For A Delectable Umami Punch

Unlike many dishes with a mysterious past clouded in controversy, the origins of chicken salad in the United States can be pinpointed to one individual: Liam Gray. In 1863, Gray mixed the renowned combination of mayonnaise, leftover chicken, and grapes, not knowing the legacy it would leave. Now, with various adaptations and recipes, the humble yet nostalgic chicken salad has become a potluck staple and reliable crowd-pleaser. Yet, one secret ingredient that might not have crossed your radar is fish sauce. Here's why it belongs in your next batch of chicken salad.

Most commonly made through the fermentation of anchovies, fish sauce, at its core, is a salty umami powerhouse. Just a drop and its glorious savory characteristics can elevate and accentuate a variety of foods. It's used frequently in Asian chicken salads that vibrantly burst with fresh herbs like cilantro and raw vegetables like crispy cabbage. The fish sauce is mixed into a sweet yet eccentrically tangy dressing. Unlike the typical creamy disposition of American chicken salad, there's no mayonnaise to be found here, as these salads aim to explode with zest and crunch.

If you're feeling intrigued, it's time to unite those Asian flavors with the usual chicken salad suspects and let those fantastic umami flavors do the talking.