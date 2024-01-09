If You Don't Have Milk For Your Coffee, Use Sour Cream Instead

When it comes to adding sour cream to your coffee, don't feel as though you have to stick with just adding a dollop — you may actually have to add more than you normally would with creamer to taste the effects. You can also mix in other additions to enhance the flavor. For one thing, you can always add a bit of sweetener to your drink, whether you go for a classic spoonful of sugar or some artificial sweeteners. These can help offset some of the tang from the sour cream, and can also balance out some of the bitterness of the coffee itself.

Another mix-in to try with coffee and sour cream is coffee syrups, which are perfect for introducing other flavors to your drink. When choosing your coffee syrups, think about what flavors will pair well with the tanginess of the sour cream. For instance, a strawberry syrup could add some sweetness and a fruity taste to your drink, and complements dairy products well. Or, you could go for a flavor that's rich and dark, such as a brown sugar coffee syrup. The molasses flavor of this sweetener can add depth to your drink and work well with the sour cream.

Besides syrups and sweeteners, feel free to experiment with adding spices to your coffee as well. Play around with cinnamon, pumpkin pie spice, or cocoa powder mixed into your coffee grounds to get an extra layer of flavor in your brew. Just like any other time you make a cup of joe, you can get creative and experiment with toppings and add-ins that take things to a whole new level.