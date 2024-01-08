Michael Symon's Favorite Underrated Regional Cuisines

James Beard award-winning chef Michael Symon wants you to consider going to cities in Italy besides Rome or Naples. Although both of those cities come with their own fascinating culinary and cultural heritages, with larger cities come larger crowds, and probably more than a few subpar meals. This is where smaller, overlooked cities shine, sparkling with hidden gems, fewer tourists, and often better access to authentic culinary experiences.

Symon has the street cred to make such bold claims. The chef grew up in a Mediterranean and Eastern European family, at home he ate Italian-American classics like lasagna, which was served every Wednesday night for dinner. At his restaurant Angeline at the Borgata Hotel in Atlantic City, they serve up a meaty Sunday sauce, burrata with sweet hot peppers, and his mother's lasagna recipe — with 30 layers of pasta, ricotta, and meat sauce, and never with a no-boil noodle. When Symon travels to Italy, he makes sure to stop at smaller cities, like Marsala, in the Sicily and Puglia regions.