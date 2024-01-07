The Blanching Tip You Need To Remember For Korean Bean Sprout Salad

Korean cuisine is not just a demonstration of culinary excellence but a sensory experience that stretches far beyond the mere plate. From the tantalizingly sweet and sour nature of kimchi to the juicy layers of vegetables, rice, and beef in a classic bibimbap. In Korean culinary tradition, emphasis is given to communal dining, underlining the importance of meals as a shared activity. Once mastered, a Korean bean sprout salad is a dish you'll be eager to share with everyone.

A Korean mung bean sprout salad (also named sukjunamul-muchim or sookju namul) is the epitome of balance. It's crunchy and tender, yet somehow soft, deliciously fresh, and utterly light. It's gently seasoned with the glorious flavors of nutty sesame, tangy garlic, umami soy sauce, and crisp sliced scallions. Yet what makes or breaks this salad is the texture of the bean sprouts.

The key is to blanch the bean sprouts in boiling water for 45 seconds to 2 minutes, then shock them in cold water. This allows the crisp natural body of the bean sprouts to relax and soften, yet not to the point that they are bendy and squidgy. A watchful eye is essential to ensure the bean sprouts have not missed this sensational equilibrium.