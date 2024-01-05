What Cut Of Meat Is Pernil?

You can make your own pernil asado in the oven, on the grill, or even in a slow cooker. You'll need some space in the refrigerator for the marinating time, but it's achievable. Try to find a pork shoulder with plenty of skin and fat on top. Aim for around 10 pounds for five servings, as the shoulder will lose half its weight during the roast. If you can't find a larger cut, you can split the marinade or double it to spread over another pork shoulder.

Your pork shoulder should be marinated with a quick and easy sofrito, a foundational ingredient in Puerto Rican cuisine. To solve the problem of flavor not penetrating through the sheer size and mass of the pork shoulder, make small cuts in the meat and massage the marinade into the slits. You can even poke some smashed garlic cloves in there for bonus flavor. Marinate the pork at least overnight or for up to three days. Roast the meat in the oven at 325 degrees Fahrenheit for 30 to 35 minutes per pound. But for pernil, don't cook to temperature. (Of course, make sure it's food-safe with a digital thermometer at the thickest part. For pork, FoodSafety.gov says the internal temperature should reach 145 degrees Fahrenheit.) What you're ultimately looking for in pernil is a visual and textural cue — if the meat is tender and breaks apart easily, it's ready to serve.