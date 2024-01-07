The Simple Roasting Tip For The Best-Ever Broccoli Soup

Roasting broccoli evaporates the vegetable's water content, reducing its body but intensifying its flavors. Instead of becoming a soaked sponge, the roasted broccoli becomes slightly sweetened from the caramelization. Simultaneously, it gains a more profound savory quality, accentuated by the earthy and subtly bitter notes that have become pronounced.

To capture the very best essence of the broccoli in your soup, it's best to follow some roasting tips. The first is to chop the broccoli into similar-sized florets that will roast at the same pace. This also saves you from blending mismatched charred pieces with a few larger ones that may still be raw. Don't waste the stems either, as these are equal flavor powerhouses once roasted and blended.

It's advisable to coat the broccoli in olive oil before roasting and season it with salt, pepper, and even some minced garlic (if you like an extra tang melded into those nutty flavors). Coat each piece lovingly to optimize caramelization and give each its space on the tray. This ensures you can achieve that crunchy golden outer shell on each floret — this is where the flavors are! The broccoli is ready when it's golden around the edges and tender to pierce with a fork.