Yes, Fried Pepsi Is Actually A Thing
The United States has earned quite a reputation for experimenting with different food combinations, which is especially evident at many annual state fairs. The first state fair in the U.S. was in Syracuse, New York back in 1841, complete with agriculture shows and animal exhibits. It wasn't until much later that ticketed games and jumbo snacks on sticks became a staple of summertime fun in America. Of course, there are classic carnival foods like corn dogs, cotton candy, and even deep-fried pickles that fair attendees expect to see available at the pop-up snack stands. But as more and more snacks receive the deep-fried treatment, some state fair concoctions surprise even the most adventurous snacker.
Some food creations at state fairs have even defied the laws of physics, as entrepreneurs have learned how to deep-fry liquids and serve them on toothpicks to hungry customers. Food and Wine reported that the South Carolina State Fair serves up a batch of deep-fried Pepsi bites covered in powdered sugar and syrup. According to locals, it is surprisingly delicious.
State fair vendors have found a way to deep fry a favorite soda
Pepsi is best known as a refreshing, cola-flavored soft drink. But at various state fairs around the country, including the South Carolina State Fair, it is transformed into a deep-fried finger food covered in powdered sugar. The southern state isn't the only one to serve the popular pop in a deep-fried form at its fair. The Indiana State Fair has also served deep-fried Pepsi bites: Back in 2007, a YouTuber detailed exactly how the state fair concession stand produced this attention-catching creation.
The Indiana recipe varies slightly from South Carolina's, by mixing Pepsi syrup into the dough before frying it, rather than injecting the syrup into already-fried balls of dough. It turns out there are many ways to transform Pepsi into a chewable, deep-fried treat. A user on Reddit posted that you can "freeze the Pepsi into cubes, dip into the batter, and fry. The result isn't as pretty, but works about the same." And if you prefer Coca-Cola to Pepsi, you can recreate this intriguing dish at home using any cola you want, although you should be prepared to make a state-fair-sized mess in the kitchen.
Unexpected foods that received the 'fried fair food' treatment
If you think deep-fried Pepsi is a crazy creation, you've probably never indulged in deep-fried butter at your state fair. Many of the country's most outrageously insane state fair foods make deep-fried Oreos and Snickers bars look like typical at-home snacking. The best state fairs show that anyone with a deep fryer, a bowl of batter, and a dream can conjure up some surprisingly innovative (and delicious) deep-fried foods.
Some fairs have taken comfort food to the next level by deep-frying favorites like gooey, cheese-filled mac and cheese balls and ravioli. Fair-goers can enjoy many of the best concoctions both deep-fried and served on a stick. The Wisconsin State Fair is home to a stand dedicated to selling deep-fried mashed potatoes on a stick, as if potatoes couldn't get any more versatile. This famous fair and many others also offer out-of-this-world menu items like a deep-fried Twinkie on a stick, covered with sweet syrup and powdered sugar. At the state fair, no foodie's dream is too big or too crazy to be deep-fried and eaten on a stick.