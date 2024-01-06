Yes, Fried Pepsi Is Actually A Thing

The United States has earned quite a reputation for experimenting with different food combinations, which is especially evident at many annual state fairs. The first state fair in the U.S. was in Syracuse, New York back in 1841, complete with agriculture shows and animal exhibits. It wasn't until much later that ticketed games and jumbo snacks on sticks became a staple of summertime fun in America. Of course, there are classic carnival foods like corn dogs, cotton candy, and even deep-fried pickles that fair attendees expect to see available at the pop-up snack stands. But as more and more snacks receive the deep-fried treatment, some state fair concoctions surprise even the most adventurous snacker.

Some food creations at state fairs have even defied the laws of physics, as entrepreneurs have learned how to deep-fry liquids and serve them on toothpicks to hungry customers. Food and Wine reported that the South Carolina State Fair serves up a batch of deep-fried Pepsi bites covered in powdered sugar and syrup. According to locals, it is surprisingly delicious.