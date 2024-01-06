The Pasta Type You Need For Traditional Greek Pastitsio

The use of round hollow pasta shapes gives baked, sliced pastitsio a beautiful cross-section of circles on the bottom. The hollow tubular shape of the pastitsio pasta is also ideal for capturing all the fabulous sauce from the ragu and béchamel once the pastitsio is cut.

While a traditional Greek pastitsio will use pastitsio-specific pasta, this is not always as readily available. As mentioned, in this case, it's best to turn to the next best thing: Bucatini pasta. Bucatini is believed to have originated from the Lazio region in Italy, and its long, thin tubular shape is relatively similar to the pastitsio except for having a smaller diameter. If bucatini is also hard to find, other types of tubular pasta like penne or ziti can do the trick.

While the type of pasta is unlikely to affect the flavor of the pasistitio, it will impact the texture and the visual presentation. Tighter tubes, like pastitsio and bucatini, will give the dish more dense pasta in each bite. These smaller tubes will also provide a more traditional presentation of the pastitisio.