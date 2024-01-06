We've Got You Covered On The Best Way To Cook A Hog Jowl

When New Year's Day rolls around, people find fun, productive, and meaningful ways to bring themselves good fortune once the calendar flips. Some of these New Year's good luck traditions include eating foods that are believed to bring prosperity, such as cabbage in sauerkraut to lengthen how long you'll live and to make more money. A popular tradition in the American South is eating hog jowl as a symbol of letting the past go and moving forward. Hog jowl is the cheek of a pig. Since these animals cannot turn their heads to look behind them without turning all the way around, they always move forward. This is why you should consider eating hog jowl if you're eager for a fresh start in your life like many people do when a new year arrives. You can braise, fry, grill, or slow-cook it. But the best way is to fry it.

Hog jowl is comparable to bacon because both come from a hog (bacon comes from the belly of the pig), and they contain portions of meat and fat. Hog jowl also tastes like a smoother version of bacon. The biggest difference between them is that hog jowl has skin and bacon doesn't. Considering that hog jowl is similar to bacon, use the cooking method to prepare hog jowl that maximizes the taste and texture of bacon – frying! Just fry it properly to get the best-tasting meat that may help you reset your life in the new year.