Why It's Important To Have Different Utensils For Your Cheese Plate

You've finally decided to take on the exhilarating task of creating your own cheese plate. You've purchased a few cheese varieties, scouring the grocery or local market for the perfect semi-firm, hard, and soft cheeses to round out your plate. The cured meats and accompaniments certainly added to the bill, but they bring a balance of textures and flavors to complement your unique cheeses. Now, you've constructed your ideal board, full of all these eye-catching and mouthwatering treats. All that's left is to serve! But your hard work and money spent could go to waste the moment you realize you only have one cheese knife.

When serving multiple cheeses on your plate, having a few different utensils — ideally one for each cheese — is essential. If you're serving a large group at a party, having only one utensil on hand will keep hungry guests waiting to take turns constructing their perfect bite. Having multiple utensils allows the serving to run more smoothly. But most importantly, different utensils for each cheese on the plate are key to avoiding cross-contaminating flavors and ensuring you're properly slicing each cheese shape.