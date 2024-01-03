What Are Egg Patties Made Of?

A breakfast sandwich is a wonder to behold, with crispy bacon strips, a juicy sausage patty, and gloriously melted cheese. But wait, another sight catches your attention beneath the pillowy bun: a thick, robust yellow patty. That's an egg patty, to be precise!

Egg patties are fluffy, light, and solid, somewhat like a souffle. This soft form is what makes egg patties so ideal for breakfast sandwiches, as their squishy, creamy texture perfectly contrasts the crusty, chewy characteristics of the sandwich bread. An egg patty also proves to be more convenient in this application than scrambled eggs, as the firm shape of an egg patty prevents it from spilling out of the sandwich.

The essential ingredients in a straightforward egg patty are eggs, black pepper, and salt. These ingredients are lightly blended before cooking. As for the cooking method, egg patties are often baked. Once an egg patty has finished cooking, it can be sliced and served. However, just like scrambled eggs, there are a few ingredients that may be incorporated into egg patties to make them all the more delicious.