What Are Egg Patties Made Of?
A breakfast sandwich is a wonder to behold, with crispy bacon strips, a juicy sausage patty, and gloriously melted cheese. But wait, another sight catches your attention beneath the pillowy bun: a thick, robust yellow patty. That's an egg patty, to be precise!
Egg patties are fluffy, light, and solid, somewhat like a souffle. This soft form is what makes egg patties so ideal for breakfast sandwiches, as their squishy, creamy texture perfectly contrasts the crusty, chewy characteristics of the sandwich bread. An egg patty also proves to be more convenient in this application than scrambled eggs, as the firm shape of an egg patty prevents it from spilling out of the sandwich.
The essential ingredients in a straightforward egg patty are eggs, black pepper, and salt. These ingredients are lightly blended before cooking. As for the cooking method, egg patties are often baked. Once an egg patty has finished cooking, it can be sliced and served. However, just like scrambled eggs, there are a few ingredients that may be incorporated into egg patties to make them all the more delicious.
Some common egg patty ingredients
To build on the simple combination of eggs, salt, and pepper, you can also add ingredients like baking powder and water to your egg patty. This pairing creates a slightly fluffier egg patty, which is ideal if you want a patty that's not taking over the sandwich — unlike some of the doorstop varieties you may catch at popular brunch spots. This light and fluffy egg patty would pair well with an English muffin.
If you wish to take your egg patty down the decadent avenue, you may instead be interested in substituting water for cream, 2% milk, or half and half. You could even incorporate cream cheese to take the richness, thickness, and fullness of flavor in your egg patty to the next level. These creamy substations are whisked through the eggs before the patties are baked. This type of patty would work excellently alongside two crusty pieces of bread.
Egg patties can also achieve a richer disposition with a generous cheese grating. For this ingredient addition, try adding the cheese to the top of the egg while it bakes. Choose your fighter: will it be sharp Gruyère, pungent, mature cheddar, or nutty Swiss? Each type of cheese will wonderfully complement the savory flavor of the egg patty and accentuate its rich nature.
How to cook and store egg patties
If an oven isn't available to bake your egg patty, then you can easily use a flat griddle with the assistance of an egg mold. You can get creative with the patty shape, opting for a square or round egg mold. Imagine how much more aesthetically appealing a round chewy, bagel, or classic pancakes would look with the addition of a circular egg patty.
Unlike other types of baked eggs — such as those used in shakshuka – egg patties baked in the oven can be made in advance. You can make them one day ahead. After baking, store them in a covered container in the refrigerator. It's essential to ensure that cooked eggs are stored in the fridge within two hours of preparation to limit bacterial growth, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. These egg patties can also be frozen for a maximum of one year. To thaw, place the cooked eggs in the refrigerator overnight before you intend to use them. To reheat, these patties can be broiled. This means you can wonderfully prepare these glorious egg patties well ahead of time for whenever the brunch occasion might call.
Delicious, simple, and innovative, with just a few ingredients, egg patties challenge the traditional approach to morning eggs. Move aside sunny-side up!