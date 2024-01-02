Why Canned Water Always Has A Protective Liner On The Inside

No one can deny the numerous benefits of drinking water. Even bottled water, despite its bad environmental rap, has been popular for years in the U.S. However, with the passage of time and increased awareness about environmental degradation, people have now begun to look for more eco-friendly alternatives to bottled water. An easy solution to this problem is canned water made from aluminum. However, as aluminum is a metal, canned water always has a protective liner on the inside, so the metallic taste doesn't interfere with the natural taste of the water contained within.

There are many benefits of canned water. The most important of these is that aluminum is an element that can be easily recycled, often many times over, without losing its basic qualities. Furthermore, the recycling process of aluminum uses much less energy than making new plastic bottles. The water canning process also means the water will last much longer than it would in plastic bottles, where chemicals in plastic would inevitably interfere with bottled water's purity.