The Single Ingredient Tom Colicchio Can't Stand

Celebrity chef Tom Colicchio has a pretty cultured palate, but there's one ingredient even a "Top Chef" head judge can't bring himself to enjoy. "Okra! It's just slimy," Colicchio said in a Q&A for The New York Times. Colicchio has made no secret of his disdain for okra, a divisive vegetable known for its unique texture and distinct flavor. A renowned figure in the culinary world, Colicchio has expressed his aversion to okra's slimy consistency, a characteristic that emerges when the vegetable is cooked.

A Reddit thread dedicated to sharing unspoken rules of the culinary competition show "Top Chef" confirmed his okra avoidance. "More unspoken rules are what Tom dislikes ... Tom doesn't like okra," one user wrote. However, another Redditor pointed out that he had eaten the vegetable on the show and admitted to liking the preparation. "Every time someone cooks okra, everyone goes on about how Tom doesn't like it, and every time he says, 'I don't like okra, but I like this okra!'"