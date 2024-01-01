Canned Vegan Tuna Is A Thing, But What Is It Made Of?

There are a lot of tuna wannabe contenders on the market, ranging from Nestle's Garden Gourmet Sensational Vuna, Good Catch's Plant-Based Tuna, Loma Linda Tuno, Jinka Plant-Based Tuna Original, Unmeat Tuna Style Flakes, and more. But do these products taste like the real thing?

Some come quite close, according to tuna aficionados on Reddit. "Good [C]atch is the only one I have had that is good," one person commented. "Not really super fishy, but nice texture and not too salty like some of the others." Another thread discussed the pros of Loma Linda's Tuno, which comes in a variety of flavors. "I had the plain one and made it like I used to make tuna fish sandwiches (a little bit of relish and mayo)," one Redditor wrote. "It definitely hit a few of the notes and came close to what I miss."

While it's unlikely that plant-based tuna will ever taste exactly the same as the real thing, it sounds like there are several high-quality, nicely flavored options already on the market.